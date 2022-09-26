ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a big day for the University of New Mexico Hospital as they finally broke ground on their new behavioral health crisis center. The new center will be next to UNM’s psychiatric center on Marble. Ave.

They have big plans for the more than 48,000 sq. ft. of space being added, including 16 single patient bedrooms, a common room, a group therapy room, and an area just for the police to drop off patients. Planning began in July, with construction scheduled to be complete by early 2024.