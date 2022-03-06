ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico doctors are looking into how a rare metal commonly used in MRIs may cause organ damage and they’re looking for volunteers to participate in the study. Gadolinium is a rare earth metal, commonly used as a contrast agent in MRIs, injected into a patient’s bloodstream to help doctors get a clearer picture.

“Gadolinium, it’s a very unique element. It’s kind of perfectly suited to enhance these MRI images,” says Dr. Brent Wagner with UNM Health Sciences. But he says new findings show it could come with life-changing consequences.

“In 2006, they realized that these agents that were used pretty frequently, and also in high doses, caused a horribly crippling disorder in patients with kidney issues,” Dr. Wagner says.

The disease is called ‘systemic fibrosis’ and Dr. Wagner says the common thread among all the agents that lead to the disease was gadolinium which, after exposure, can stay in a person’s body. Now he’s looking into it.

“We are investigating to why these patients are suffering these symptoms that might be caused by the MRI contrast agent,” he says.

He’s looking for participants and will measure gadolinium levels in their hair and fingernails. “The first thing we wanted to find is how long will a human being retain this…this alien metal,” says Dr. Wagner. Then they need to find where it travels in the body. “If you know the pathway that’s being activated, that’s the opportunity that you can actually target this and try to help people who are suffering from the disease,” he adds.

He says knowledge is power to helping impacted patients. “It’s a real problem in our field when we’re not listening to the patients and you know it’s largely.. there’s a limitation to what providers can know at once,” says Dr. Wagner.

If anyone is interested in participating in the study, you can send an email to Julie Harris at JuHarris@salud.unm.edu.