UNM scientists developing antibody treatment for chronic pain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scientists at the University of New Mexico are developing a new treatment for chronic pain. They’ve received a $1 million grant to create a novel antibody they hope can reduce pain responses. The research focuses on a hormone, cholecystokinin (CCK), a peptide hormone, found in the stomach and the brain that aggravates nerve cells. If successful, the antibody would block the effects of that hormone.

The two-year grant award came from the National Institutes of Health Helping to End Addiction Long-Term (HEAL) Initiative. It’s already been tested on mice. According to a news release from UNM Health Sciences, if the project hits its anticipated progress in the first two years it can be extended for three more years and then be tested in humans.

For more information, visit hsc.unm.edu/news/2021/10/developing-novel-antibody-chronic-pain.