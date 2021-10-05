UNM researchers work to create combined vaccine against heroin, fentanyl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Researchers at the University of New Mexico have been granted federal funding to create a vaccine against heroin and fentanyl. The vaccine attaches heroin and fentanyl molecules to a virus that has been rendered harmless.

Once someone is vaccinated, their body creates antibodies and stops the molecules from reaching the brain and triggering a high. Researchers say the vaccine could be more effective than current treatments for addiction. “There’s a lot of problems with methadone clinics, people not having really good access, especially places in New Mexico,” said Dr. Kathryn Frietze, UNM associate professor.

Scientists say the vaccine model has worked in rodents and will soon undergo more testing.