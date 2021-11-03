UNM researchers need volunteers for study on PTSD treatments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers at the University of New Mexico need volunteers to continue their study on post-traumatic stress disorder in veterans. The study was given an additional $164,000 to continue research after COVID-19 shut down projects and recruitment.

Project Raptor examines how the brain responds to unexpected but not threatening stimuli in hopes of finding a better treatment for PTSD. Researchers need 17 more veterans or active-duty service members who have been deployed or involved in combat operations or support positions stateside after 2002 between the ages of 18-55 with or without PTSD.

Researchers say participants will complete questionnaires and get non-invasive brain scans. Participants will be paid. If interested, call 505-221-6671 or fill out a prescreening form at redcap.mrn.org/redcap/surveys/index.php?s=TETRWNDJNA.