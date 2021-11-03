UNM researchers need volunteers for study on PTSD treatments

Health News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. army uniform, closeup | Adobe Stock

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Researchers at the University of New Mexico need volunteers to continue their study on post-traumatic stress disorder in veterans. The study was given an additional $164,000 to continue research after COVID-19 shut down projects and recruitment.

Story Continues Below

Project Raptor examines how the brain responds to unexpected but not threatening stimuli in hopes of finding a better treatment for PTSD. Researchers need 17 more veterans or active-duty service members who have been deployed or involved in combat operations or support positions stateside after 2002 between the ages of 18-55 with or without PTSD.

Researchers say participants will complete questionnaires and get non-invasive brain scans. Participants will be paid. If interested, call 505-221-6671 or fill out a prescreening form at redcap.mrn.org/redcap/surveys/index.php?s=TETRWNDJNA.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES