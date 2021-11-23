UNM researchers find rural hospital emergency rooms provide comparable care to larger ones

Health News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) Despite having fewer staff and resources compared to big cities, rural hospitals provide patients with quality care. University of New Mexico researchers found that patients in the small town emergency rooms actually received comparable treatment to those in larger ones.

Story continues below

When comparing patients who received care between 2011 and 2015 in the city and smaller communities, the outcomes were similar. Some of the critical care instances looked at were sepsis, stroke, and heart attacks. The new research could contribute to the ongoing conversation about the future of rural hospitals.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES