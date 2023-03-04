ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Hospital (UNMH) and Bernalillo County commissioners will be hosting a series aimed at understanding local healthcare needs. They’re calling it “Community Health Listening Sessions.”

Anyone who lives in Bernalillo County is welcome to join the listening sessions. They start on March 7 at the International District Library. It’ll keep going at community centers within the county. See the full schedule here.

“We really want to hear from our community about what their health needs are as we think about how we prioritize use of our resources to improve the health of the people of Bernalillo County,” said UNMH CEO Kate Becker.

Residents can communicate their healthcare needs and concerns, or give feedback during the sessions.

Leaders at UNM Hospital will collect the feedback. The timing of the sessions has been planned to take place before a November 2024 vote to extend a mill levy on property taxes for UNM Hospital.

“These community health listening sessions are the perfect way to begin our 2024 UNM Hospital Mill Levy process,” said Barbara Baca, a Bernalillo County commissioner. “We look forward to hearing directly from the residents in each district of Bernalillo County, and we appreciate the opportunity to participate in these important community gatherings.”