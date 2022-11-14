ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A surge in pediatric flu, RSV, COVID and other health issues has the University of New Mexico Hospital activating its Emergency Operations Center in relation to its pediatric capacity. The hospital is expected to discuss the situation at a news conference this morning.

UNM Hospital says the surge in pediatric related illnesses has been compounded with staffing issues, causing capacity challenges and “longer-than-normal wait times” in the pediatric emergency department. According to UNMH, other health systems across the state are experiencing similar issues.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.