UNM holds ribbon-cutting for orthopaedic surgery, rehab clinic

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center just added a new orthopaedic surgery and rehabilitation clinic. A ribbon-cutting was held on Wednesday at the facility in Rio Rancho. It will become a major hub for UNM patients receiving joint replacements or undergoing rehab.

Orthopaedic surgeons and medical residents will also be trained and conduct research there. “We are providing training that will help address the anticipated shortage of healthcare providers and professionals in our communities,” said UNM President Garnett S. Stokes.

The two-story, 50,000-square-foot facility also houses a cadaver lab.

