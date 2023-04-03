ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has announced some COVID-19 policy changes for its health facilities. After New Mexico’s public health order ended on Mar. 31, and with the federal public health emergency set to expire on May 11, UNM Health System will no longer be requiring face masks in clinical settings. This change will begin on April 16.

New Policies

Face masks are optional in all health settings for patients and visitors Patients with respiratory symptoms may be asked to use a face mask

Face masks are optional for healthcare workers Patients will still be able to request that clinicians and staff wear masks

COVID tests will still be required for all behavioral health admissions

UNM Health will continue to follow the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines, which require healthcare workers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination

The university states that if transmission rates for “COVID, RSV, influenza, measles, or other contagious viruses” increase, masks may be reinstated. UNM also says that health leaders will continue to closely monitor and evaluate whether further policy changes need to be made.