NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Health and Sciences has received a record amount of funding for research projects this year. UNM Health Sciences received nearly $239 million in external funding for fiscal year 2022.

Researchers also received more than 1,000 grants. “We grew funding in most of our colleges and in every category. This continues to show the success of our research strategy,” Vice President for Health Sciences research Richard S. Larson, MD, PhD, said. Funding will go towards projects aimed at improving access to treatment in under-served and rural areas, exploring new ways to address chronic disease and increasing access to clinical trials and new technology.