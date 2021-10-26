UNM Dept. of Neurosurgery seeking reinstatement of program

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Doctors at the University of New Mexico are fighting to reinstate a neurosurgery program. The program was discontinued in 2019 after a shortage of operating rooms and a lack of faculty.

However, the program now reports ten resident neurosurgeons, double the number in the previous program and new partnerships are providing help with day-to-day operations. The Department of Neurosurgery will know whether the program will be reinstated next year.