ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Researchers with the University of New Mexico are developing a new vaccine that could revolutionize treatment for high cholesterol. According to the university, the vaccine blocks the protein responsible for heightened cholesterol levels, thus lowering the chances of having a heart attack or stroke.

The vaccine is created by placing tiny pieces of the PCSK9 protein on a non-infectious virus particle. When the immune system is exposed to the protein in vaccine form, it can build a strong antibody response to it, allowing the body to eventually fight against the protein and lower LDL cholesterol levels on its own.

The vaccine has shown promising results in tests performed on mice and monkeys, and it has been shown to lower “bad” cholesterol almost as effectively as expensive drugs that are currently available to treat high cholesterol. Researchers say that the vaccine could be ready within the next ten years.

To learn more about the new vaccine, click here.