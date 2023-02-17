ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Health Services is celebrating the grand opening of its new interdisciplinary substance use and brain injury center. The building is home to state of the art labs and clinical research testing spaces.

“The ISUBI facility is an exciting addition to UNM’s research capabilities,” Chair of the School of Medicine’s Department of Neurosciences Bill Shuttleworth, PhD, said. The facility will provide a wide range of studies related to substance use and misuse, as well as studies of brain injuries. The $12 million project includes a five year, $4 million construction grant from the National Institutes of Health and $8 million in UNM Health Sciences funding.