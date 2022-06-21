NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is not bringing back its mask mandate, but it is urging people to wear masks. The mask mandate was originally lifted for UNM and its branches on March 19.

The University revised its guidelines and is now recommending masks indoors at its Albuquerque, Gallup and Valencia campuses. This decision comes after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention designated those regions as having high COVID-19 community levels.

According to the CDC, the following metrics are used to determine community level risk:

First determine if a county, state, or territory has fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 7 days or 200 new cases or more per 100,000 people in the past 7 days.

Then, determine the level (low, medium, or high) for the new admissions and inpatient beds and indicators using the scale for the area’s number for new cases.

The COVID-19 Community Level is based on the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics.

The indoor mask recommendation does not apply to UNM branch campuses in Los Alamos and Taos as of June 21, but officials say they will continue to monitor conditions in those areas.