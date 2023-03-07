ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is looking to solve a statewide problem by creating an additional nursing program that would cut course time and get nurses out in the workforce quicker. The accelerated bachelor of science program is geared towards students who already have a bachelor’s degree in a science related subject.

Officials say New Mexico is seeing a massive shortage of nurses and they hope the new program can help. “There is a very real need in New Mexico for more nurses, as I said we are about 6,000 down and I think this is a big focus for the university in general,” College of Nursing Interim Dean Carolyn Montoya said. The students would immediately enter the nursing program, instead of having to completely start over with pre-requisites. The program would wrap up in sixteen months, instead of twenty.

“Montoya says the program will be intense, but rewarding. The accelerated nursing program will kick off in the fall of 2023. UNM is currently in the process of hiring a director. They are hoping to have a class of 24 students in the first year. Applications for the program close on March 15.