NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – According to a UCLA Health Department study, alcohol consumption goes up between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. While the spike might not push people into alcoholism, it can still lead to problems.

It’s referred to as “Grey Area Drinking” – people who are drinking more than they would probably like. However, it’s not causing them problems right now, but it could. “Grey area drinkers can and do stop drinking. That’s very, very characteristic. They stop frequently and say, you know, they have a night. They wake up the next morning and say, ‘I can’t keep drinking like this,” says nutritionist Jolene Park.

“I think the term falls into this gray area because it doesn’t yet meet the medical definitions of alcoholism,” says Dr. Shah, chief of addiction medicine at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “But I think that risk is there.”

The Journal of Addiction Medicine says drinking is on the rise nationwide. During COVID lockdowns, drinking among women rose by more than 50%. If the woman had a kid under five, it went up more than 300%.