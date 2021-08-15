Sunday marks final day for BeWell NM enrollment

Health News

Health insurance document

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Sunday is the last day for New Mexicans to sign up for affordable health insurance through Be Well NM. People who enroll are eligible for reduced health insurance with little or no cost monthly premiums, as well as financial assistance due to pandemic relief legislation.

The special enrollment period ends Sunday night at midnight. People can sign up on the Be Well NM website.

