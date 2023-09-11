NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Vaccines are an important weapon in combating diseases, drastically reducing polio, tetanus, measles, and chicken pox cases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines cut down the number of instances and COVID-related deaths.

WalletHub has recently ranked each U.S. state and the District of Columbia based on how vaccinated the population of each is. They evaluated each across 16 key metrics using data looking at vaccinated children numbers, to number of people without health insurance, as well as the presence of reported measles outbreaks.

According to the study, New Mexico is the 24th most vaccinated state in the country. We ranked 22 when it came to children and teen immunization levels, 25 for adult and elderly levels, and 31 in immunization uptake disparities and influencing factors.

Our next-door neighbors in Arizona are towards the bottom at 49 and Texas and Oklahoma are numbers 45 and 46, respectively. Conversely, Colorado came in at 10th place and Utah is in the 20 spot.

WalletHub looked at the three dimensions over 16 different relevant metrics, each with different weights. Children and teenager Immunization was worth 40 points, as was Adult & Elderly rates. Immunization disparities and influencing factors was worth 20 points.