Study looks at how Americans cope with chronic pain

NEW YORK, NY (CBS Newspath) – More than 50 million adults experience chronic pain in the U.S., according to new research from Brigham and Women’s Hospital. According to the study, back, hip, knee, and foot pain are the most common sources.

“The impact that we see on patients suffering from pain range from social disturbances, physical, psychological, and emotional complaints. We see an increase in depression and anxiety,” says Dr. Jason Yong, medical director of the Pain Management Center at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Dr. Yong authored the study that also finds the most commonly sought out treatments are physical therapy and massage.

Stairs used to be a challenge for Robert Cintolo. “The act of standing or sitting, walking, especially walking up or down, inclines, up and down stairs was very, very painful,” he says.

The 63-year-old has lived with pain from his knees to his back for decades. Bob tried everything from painkillers to acupuncture. Dr. Yong recently implanted a spinal cord stimulator that creates an electrical field around the nerves and spinal cord. Dr. Yong explains: “To try to help change that pathway and decrease the amount of pain that is perceived by the patient.”

Bob says he feels relief. “It’s unbelievable. An unbelievable difference.” He is grateful to feel better and can now experience something special in September: walking his daughter down the aisle without pain.

“Looking forward to just walking. I used to walk every single day,” he says. “I would go out and walk for three miles and I haven’t been able to do that in years.” Bob says he doesn’t want to miss out on life anymore.