Study finds apparent increase in Myopericarditis after Covid-19 Vaccination

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new analysis published in The American Journal of Cardiology has revealed a possible link between Covid-19 vaccines and an elevated risk of Myopericarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart muscle.

According to CDC data about 2,300 reports of myocarditis occurred from 1990 to 2020. Of those, nearly 2,000 were reported in 2021 in people who received the Covid-19 vaccine.

After tracking data from about 200,000 adults the group was able to identify cases of the disease that came after being vaccinated but said more research needs to be done.

The authors said their work “reaffirms the apparent increase in the diagnosis of myopericardttis in men – most often between the ages of 25 to 44 – who received the Covid-19 vaccination.

Most cases of Myocarditis with clinical symptoms resolved with-in six days, according to the analysis.

