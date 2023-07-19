ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A team of researchers from Sandia National Labs and Texas A&M University made a shocking discovery: They observed metal healing itself. The team published their findings in the journal, ‘Nature.’

The team witnessed a small fissure (measured in nanometers) disappear in a piece of platinum. “What we have confirmed is that metals have their own intrinsic, natural ability to heal themselves, at least in the case of fatigue damage at the nanoscale,” Sandia materials scientist Brad Boyce said. The team describes fatigue damage as a way repeated motions and stress wear out metals over time.

They say it was the first time scientists witnessed a piece of metal crack and fuse back without human influence. For more information on the discovery and the research from the teams, click here.