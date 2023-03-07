(The Hill) — A new study found that children of same-sex parents have home lives that are as good or better than those of heterosexual couples.

The research, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, analyzed 34 studies across countries where same-sex marriage is legal.

In the study, they compared the development of children who were raised by couples that identified as gay, lesbian, bisexual, queer or transgender — with those raised by heterosexual parents. The researchers, who were based in the U.S. and China, used data from 16 of the studies for their meta-analyses of the topic.

Their results suggested that children, especially preschool ages, may have a better psychological adjustment when raised by sexual minority couples than those raised by heterosexual couples.

The study also found that children raised by same-sex, or sexual minority, parents may have better relationships with their children than those raised by traditional heterosexual couples.

When analyzing relationship satisfaction and parental mental health, as well as family and parenting stress, the researchers found similar results among both groups.

Children also have similar physical health outcomes in both households, according to the study.

The researchers also said that social risk factors of those with poor family outcomes included stigma and discrimination, insufficient social support and marital status.

“The next step is to integrate multiple aspects of support and multilevel interventions to reduce the adverse effects on family outcomes with a long-term goal of influencing policy and law making for better services to individuals, families, communities and schools,” the study reads.