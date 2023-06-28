ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jenna McCullough, A PhD candidate at the University of New Mexico is calling into question 200 years of assumptions about a species of bird in Africa.

“This is called a Eurocephalus Shrike, a White-Crowned Shrike. And we are looking at how these species are related to other things, like crows and other shrikes. No one in the last 200 years had ever said, ‘these birds are unique enough to be their own family,” McCullough said.

While studying specimens loaned out by collections around the country, McCullough and her advisor, Michael Anderson, began to question if scientists were correct about the species placement on the bird family tree. According to their research, they say this species belongs in their own, un-named family. “We showed in our paper that these are actually not closely related to shrikes. And they have been considered shrikes because they look very similar, but their evolutionary history shows that they are separate,” McCollough said.

McCullough says discovering new genetic families in birds is rare, especially after the species was named so long ago. As the discoverer, McCullough gets to name the new family.