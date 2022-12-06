NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new partnership aims to provide support for families after the birth of their baby. The New Mexico Department of Health and the Early Childhood Education and Care Department have collaborated with the University of New Mexico Hospital to provide home visits three weeks after a baby is born. Nurses will focus on supportive health and infant care, providing parents with a safe home life and support.

Initially, the program will focus on Bernalillo County residents who receive care at UNM Eubank Women’s Health Clinic and deliver at UNM Hospital.

“This collaboration with Family Connects speaks to the Department of Health’s commitment to improving quality of life and health equity for New Mexico families and newborns,” said David R. Scrase, M.D Acting Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Health in a news release. “Thanks to Sec. Groginsky and ECECD for their leadership with this new collaboration giving families and their newborns a head start on quality healthcare.”

According to a news release, the collaboration has started statewide conversations to identify other communities across New Mexico that see Family Connects as an added value for their community. People interested in more information about the Family Connects model, visit https://familyconnects.org/.