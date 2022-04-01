SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, the New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) announced Medicaid home and community-based service providers will receive a 15% temporary reimbursement increase across the state. A press release from the Human Services Department says this will help support the critical services provided to vulnerable New Mexicans, including the aging, disabled, and those with severe behavioral health needs.

According to the release, the HSD, through the American Rescue Plan Act, is investing over $130 million in the first of three rounds of HCBS temporary economic recovery payments to providers that supported the community during the Public Health Emergency. The reimbursement increase will be available for eligible services retroactively to May 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022.

The release says to offset increased costs related to the PHE, payments may be used for staff retention, personal protective equipment, hazard pay, training, infrastructure, and/or technology improvements to help current HCBS service delivery. More information is available on the Human Services Department website.