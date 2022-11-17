NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s state health officials are slated to address the state’s seasonal viral surge as Albuquerque-area hospitals see a spike in pediatric illnesses. The state’s Department of Health is expected to hold a virtual news conference Thursday with more information about case loads and other related topics.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 1 p.m.

Earlier this week, health leaders from University of New Mexico Hospital, Lovelace and Presbyterian revealed that many of their main facilities in the Albuquerque-area are seeing long patient wait times amid a surge in pediatric flu, RSV, COVID cases. UNMH said its pediatric facilities were at roughly 119% capacity Monday, having over 89 beds filled with pediatric patients.

State officials from the New Mexico Department of Health are slated to address Thursday’s news conference, including Acting NMDOH Secretary Dr. David Scrase, Deputy Secretary Laura Parajon and Dr. Anna Duran with UNMH. Duran is the Associate Chief Medical Officer with UNM Children’s Hospital.

In previous news conferences, New Mexico health officials have discusses the state placing more significance on the number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 as a significant metric for measuring the level of concern they have about the virus’ presence in the community. Dr. David Scrase said during an October news conference, “We really have switched away from focusing on case counts and focusing more on hospitalizations and deaths, because the change in the severity of the virus means that 1,000 cases of Delta will cause way hospitalizations and deaths than 1,000 cases of BA5 (an omicron variant.)”

Over the last four weeks, state reports indicate the total number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in New Mexico has continued to increase. Between October 18 and 24, New Mexico charted 96 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to a state report. In the most recent report from November 8 to 14, New Mexico saw 134 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Those same reports indicate a rise in “influenza-like illness” (ILI) related visits in New Mexico’s emergency departments. From October through November, a state report published November 14 indicates a rise from roughly 2% of hospital visits to roughly 7% of hospital visits being for influenza-like illnesses.

According to a news release, state health leaders are expected to discuss flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases, as well as monkeypox cases in New Mexico. Thursday’s NMDOH news conference continues a series of monthly updates about the presence of viruses in the state.

This is a developing news story. This article will be updated.