State announces initiative for children’s behavioral, mental health wellness

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state announced a new initiative to help pediatric providers better diagnose and treat mental health issues. The project will use $2.5 million in federal funding and tap into mentoring and resources at the University of New Mexico Center for Development and Disability.
- Don’t Miss: Five-year-old girl saved after trees crush truck, trapping her
- Community: Albuquerque block parties using data to target communities ‘in the most need’
- New Mexico: Search warrant released in shooting death of 2-year-old boy
- Forecast: Cooler air arrives this weekend
- Español: Jueves 16 de Diciembre 2021
Pediatricians will be trained to diagnose children with anxiety, depression, attention deficit disorder, trauma, autism spectrum disorder and suicidality.