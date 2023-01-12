(KRQE) — A health group in southern Colorado is asking for public feedback. They will begin planning for the next five years.
The San Juan Basin Public Health has released a survey asking about public and environmental health needs.
Story continues below:
- Legislative: New Mexico 2023 legislative session: What you need to know
- Albuquerque: Tiger cub found at crime scene temporarily at zoo, investigation ongoing
- Crime: Man wanted for ABQ shooting also connected to out-of-state shooting
- New Mexico: Bernalillo County Premium Pay Grant applications paused until submissions can be processed
Both Archuleta and La Plata counties are forming health departments starting next year after the public health organization disbands.
The survey will help guide the new health departments when they start up in January next year.