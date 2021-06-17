Second person begins treatment with new FDA-approved Alzheimer’s Drug

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Today the second patient in the world, and the first in a non-university-based facility, began infusion with a new FDA proven drug, called Aduhelm, for the treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease.

Dr. Jonathan Liss of Columbus Memory Project specializes in Alzheimer’s and dementia. He administered the treatment.

“What this drug does is it actually clears the brain of a protein that we believe is responsible for this disease. The protein is called beta amyloid, and you would be stunned to see the fact; that in a brain with Alzheimer’s disease, it is packed with beta amyloid, and at the end of treatment there’s essentially no amyloid left.”

Liss said this treatment could improve the lives of millions of people.

“So, we’re very proud to play that role. This is the second individual overall in the world infused,” said Liss. “And what this does is give hope to millions of Americans, and frankly millions and millions of people worldwide, that there’s something that can be done if we detect memory loss early.”

Liss said early data shows the drug can significantly slow the progress of Alzheimer’s.

“This drug has been shown to slow down memory loss in early sufferers of Alzheimer’s disease by 22% on one scale and perhaps up to 40% on another scale.”

Talking about the patient, who chose to remain anonymous, Liss said, “This is a person who is fully in charge of himself he is smart and capable. This disease has not caused him to lose function.”

Dr. Liss said he has high hopes for the patient’s treatment.

“We have detected very modest changes in his memory and then tested him for the proteins that show us that he has the beginnings of Alzheimer’s disease, and because of that he is eligible to get this drug. And we hope to dramatically slow his disease.”