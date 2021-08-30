Savings opportunities for Be Well NM customers available in 2022

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Customers of the state’s health insurance exchange, Be Well NM, can take advantage of savings in 2022 thanks to the American Rescue Plan and other affordability initiatives. This includes lower monthly premiums and lower out-of-pocket costs when visiting the doctor or filling a prescription.

Three categories are available – bronze, silver, and gold. Gold plans typically having the lowest out-of-pocket costs. Online sign-ups for the health plans begin November 1.

