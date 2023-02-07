NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Satanic Temple is launching a tele-health abortion clinic in New Mexico on Valentine’s Day. They are calling it the Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic.

It would provide cheap abortion medication to any New Mexican, provided they’re at least 17 years old, have a New Mexico address, and will be in the state during the online visit. Patients will have to undergo a free screening and virtual appointment before having their medication mailed to them.

The Satanic Temple says the total cost should be around $90.