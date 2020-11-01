Rio Rancho Fire Rescue, DOH team up for free flu shots

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Fire Rescue teamed up with the Department of Health to give free flue shots to New Mexicans. On Saturday, organizers held a drive-thru shot clinic at Fire Station One.

The clinic is held every year but officials say this year’s flu shot is especially necessary. “A flu pandemic and a COVID pandemic don’t mix well. Our hospital recourses are strained as it is. We want to reserve those hospital spaces for people who are really ill and the flu is a preventable disease,” said Nurse Supervisor Barbara Butcher. The shots were available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies lasted.