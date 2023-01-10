ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Presbyterian Hospital continues to be pushed to the brink with respiratory illnesses. The hospital says it’s been running at or above capacity since the pandemic began – now at about 105% capacity.

Chief Medical Officer Jason Mitchell says they’re seeing people coming in who delayed their care during the pandemic, along with three main viruses. “RSV has tapered off just a little bit but it’s still there,” says Mitchell. “We still have COVID in the background, and then influenza is still continuing to climb, and so, a lot of influenza we’re seeing.”

Mitchell says it has not peaked yet in New Mexico. He says the only way the hospitals will start to see some relief in the next few months is if people get vaccinated for the flu, COVID, and mask up.