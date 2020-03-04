Report: UNMH ranks one of worst in nation for sepsis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Hospital is ranked as one of the worst hospitals in America for a potentially deadly infection after surgery.

The Albuquerque Journal reports the hospital ranks 10th worst in the nation for patients contracting sepsis, a blood infection that occurs after surgery. The data comes from 2016 to 2018 and was published by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The findings showed that UNMH had a “bloodstream infections after surgery” score of 9.21 that reflects the rate of infection for 1,000 patients. The data was recently published in a Journal review which found that UNMH was ranked 10th worst in the nation included on the CMS website and had the worst rate in the state.

Albuquerque’s Lovelace Medical Center had a score of 4.2 per 1,000 patients while Cristus St. Vincent in Santa Fe had a rate of 4.41. Many hospitals around the country and in New Mexico did not have any data available on the CMS website.

The Journal reports that UNMH was in line with national averages for many other measures that are tracked by CMS.

Hospital officials say they’ve known and have been working to reduce its rate for five years. However, they also point to the complexities of their patients’ cases for the high rating adding that the results don’t speak to UNMH’s quality of care.