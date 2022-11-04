NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, more people are coming to New Mexico to get an abortion. The number of abortions in New Mexico has increased while they drop nationally.

“As someone who has provided abortion care for over 20 years now, that has been shocking,” said the Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains Vice President Kristina Tocce.

According to data released by the Society of Family Planning, there were fewer abortions in New Mexico between June and July when Roe v. Wade was overturned. However, from April to August, the state saw a 12% increase in abortions. In April, before the overturning, the state saw 1,200 abortions. In August, there were more than 1,300.

“Right now is a time of year when, sometimes, abortion numbers may be lower, and that is not what we’re seeing, and that’s a reflection on the environment that we’re in currently,” said Tocce.

VP Tocce said they saw an increase since 2021. That’s when Texas banned providers from performing abortions. Since June, when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, they’ve seen an even greater increase, especially in people coming to New Mexico from other states.

“Leading up to the Supreme Court decision, we saw a tremendous number of patients from Texas, and then Oklahoma passed extremely restrictive legislation,” Tocce added, “We saw that state become more prominent in our population, and right now, with what’s happening to so many states around the country, we’re really seeing patients from everywhere.”

According to Tocce, Planned Parenthood in the Rocky Mountain region has had some patients waiting a month to get an abortion.

Tocce mentioned, “Some patients are waiting 23 days to access abortion care. Which, when you need timely medical care, that is an extremely formidable number.”

Planned Parenthood said the wait time is concerning because it delays the ability to use medication for abortion versus a procedure. The report shows around the nation, abortions have decreased by 6% since April. The report said the states which still have legal access to abortion, saw an 11% increase comparing April and August.