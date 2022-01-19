Record year for organ donations in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans saved a record number of lives through organ donation last year. New Mexico Donor Services says in 2021, 93 donors made it possible for more than 200 life-saving organ transplants. That’s a 50% increase over the last two years.

The head of Donor Services says it is inspiring to see so many people come together to make this happen, especially in a tough year for hospitals. “We have families during this time as well just wanting to help other families, to have this impact on people who are waiting for an organ during these times shows a lot about our community, our hospital partners and the families we have in New Mexico,” said Executive Director for NM Donor Services, Wayne Dunlap.

More than 500 New Mexicans also donated tissue like bones and skin. A single tissue donor can change the lives of as many as 100 people.