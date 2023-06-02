NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the U.S., the rate of diabetes diagnosed before pregnancy is on the rise. Data shows New Mexico has seen the largest percentage increase in the rate of prepregnancy diabetes.

Data collected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reveals that from 2016 to 2021 (the latest available data), the rate of prepregnancy diabetes has risen from 8.6 pregnancies out of 1,000 to 10.9 pregnancies out of 1,000. But New Mexico saw an even larger percentage increase.

The rate of mothers with prepregnancy diabetes in New Mexico rose by 83% from 2016 to 2021, the data shows. That’s the largest percentage increase out of all states, although the total number of cases in New Mexico was only 477 in 2021.

Map of data shows New Mexico saw the largest percentage increase in prepregnancy diabetes.

Prepregnancy diabetes includes both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, which can increase the need for a C-section and create other problems for mothers. Prepregnancy diabetes can also put the baby at risk of birth defects and chronic health issues, a recent report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says.

The data also reveals that across the U.S., the rate of prepregnancy diabetes is generally higher among non-white individuals and among older mothers.