ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Project ECHO is launching a new program to improve end-of-life care. The New Mexico Palliative Care ECHO program will educate health care providers on the best practices in palliative medicine to treat patients with life-threatening illnesses or who are nearing the end of life.

This includes the most effective treatment options, different approaches to treating pain, as well as how to manage complex symptoms, and care coordination. Health care workers can register for the free program onine.