Presbyterian requests feedback to shape health plans

Health News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  Presbyterian Healthcare Services is asking for feedback to help shape its health plan for the next three years. The healthcare organization has virtual forums for certain counties and for New Mexico at large available that will allow the community to discuss how they can address health priorities from 2023 to 2025.

Story continues below

Forums were also held in November and December in an effort to identify top health needs and follow-up forums will review community input and discuss how to address health priorities. Upcoming forums will be held for several counties in January including Quay, Lincoln, Valencia, Bernalillo, Rio Arriba, Curry, Sandoval, Santa Fe, Socorro, and Torrance counties.

To register for the forums, visit phs.swoogo.com/healthforums.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES