Participants wanted in UNM study looking to increase learning, memory in older adults

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Scientists and doctors from the University of New Mexico and the Mind Research Network are looking for participants to test a new technique in an attempt to boost learning and memory in older adults. According to a news release from UNM, the Modern Energetic Methods of Response Improvement study utilizes small electric currents that are applied to the scalp called Transcranial Electrical Stimulation (TES).

Scientists state that the current is so small that most people can’t feel it at all. The study will help researchers learn more about memory loss and how brain stimulation can be used to improve memory and learning in older adults.

There are more than six million Americans that have Alzheimer’s Disease and over 50 million people that have the disease worldwide. Scientists at UNM report that these numbers are expected to double in the next 30 years.

Early symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease include difficulty remembering recent events and other problems include issues with language, confusion, aggression, behavioral issues, as well as problems with mood and motivation.

According to Psychology Clinical Neuroscience Center Director Dr. Vincent Clark, the TES method has been used in hundreds of healthy, young adults, and in multiple studies, the method more than doubled learning and resulted in few side effects. This trial will be the first in this method in older adults.

The following are required to participate in the study:

Adults between the ages of 50-90

Generally healthy

Either have good memory or have been diagnosed with memory deficits such as Mild Cognitive Impairment or early-stage Alzheimer’s Disease

According to the news release, participants will also receive up to $205 as reimbursement for their time and effort. Each participant can also receive a free copy of their MRI scan and a radiologist’s report.

Those interested in participating in the study can email memoristudy@mrn.org or can call 505-221-6884. The study is funded by the National Institutes of Health.