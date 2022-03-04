ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fallout from the pandemic continues to have an impact on a lot of different industries, including UNM”s medical school. Students are in desperate need of human cadavers after a massive shortage.

There’s nothing that can replace the hands-on experience medical students get from the cadaver lab. “There have actually been a lot of studies that show that hands-on learning of anatomy is so foundational to the practice of medicine,” said Julie Jordan, the Lead Anatomy Professor for the first-year medical program.

Because of the pandemic, resources are being stretched thin, the lab needs 75 cadavers every year for medical students, and resident physicians, but right now they only have 18. There are a few reasons this is happening, for one, they’re only able to accept bodies from Albuquerque and Santa Fe, because of transportation issues. Funeral homes are overwhelmed and short-staffed, and they can’t accept the bodies of anyone who died of COVID.

“It’s a safety precaution for our students,” said Amy Rosenbaum, director of UNM’s Anatomical Donations Program. Now, instructors are being forced to think outside the box, to find other ways students can get in those invaluable lab hours.

“If the shortage persists we’ll have to divert to a course, at least partially, where we do the dissections and the students come in groups or in waves and just observe,” said Jordan.

Virtual cadavers are also an option, but both Jordan and Rosenbaum say students don’t get the same experience in a virtual setting. They’re hopeful more people will choose to contribute to science, even after death.

Bodies typically stay in the lab for up to two years and then are cremated and given back to the families.