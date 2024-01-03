ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In recent years, New Mexico has been working to make accessing health insurance easier with the buildout of beWellnm, a health insurance marketplace. The current open enrollment period for the program is ending January 16, 2024.

The health insurance exchange says 52,000 New Mexicans are signed up to access health insurance via beWellnm. And over half of those individuals pay $50 per month or less for their insurance, the exchange says.

There will be several opportunities to get in-person or online enrollment help before the open enrollment period ends. A list of enrollment events and locations can be found online at this link. You can also call 833-862-3935 for application help.