ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are only a handful of days left to sign up for low-cost or no-cost health insurance from the state. The 2023 open enrollment period for beWellnm, New Mexico’s health insurance exchange, closes at midnight on January 15, 2023.

“With new state assistance available, health insurance may be more affordable than ever. Some people can even find no-cost insurance options,” Bruce Gilbert, the CEO for beWellnm, said in a press release. “Certified enrollment counselors or brokers are also available to help with enrollment at no charge.”

The program offers dozens of health insurance plans by multiple companies. All plans include at least doctor visits, hospital stays, maternity care, emergency room care, and prescriptions.

Some can also get lower monthly payments, co-pays, and deductibles, according to beWellnm. That’s thanks to a state fund created by a bill passed in 2021.

To find out more about health care options, you can call (833)-862-3935. You can also go online at www.beWellnm.com.