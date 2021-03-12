Nonprofit provides education to local students in effort to end stigma, silence surrounding mental illness

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A local nonprofit has been reaching out to local kids to let them know it’s okay to speak up when they’re not feeling okay. Executive Director of Breaking the Silence New Mexico, Elizabeth Vincent discusses what they are doing to put an end to the stigma, shame, and silence surrounding mental illness.

Breaking the Silence New Mexico is a nonprofit organization that promotes mental health, literacy, education, advocacy, and well-being for teens, youth, and adults. Using education, personal stories, and the arts, the nonprofit’s organization uses its programs to strive to end the stigma of shame, silence, and secrecy that surrounds mental illness and suicide.

The organization offers a curriculum for upper elementary, middle, and high school students that focuses on mental illness and suicide. They use stories, interactive activities, and informatin to educate students about mental illness and the importance of professional and peer support.

Breaking the Silence New Mexico reports that their curriculum aligns with New Mexico Health Standards and is based on best practices. For more information on education and programming, visit breakingthesilencenm.org and visit Breaking the Silence New Mexico’s Facebook page.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for individuals in distress, prevention, as well as crisis resources for your or your loved ones. The Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.