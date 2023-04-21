NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Around 900,000 New Mexicans on Medicaid need to renew their eligibility for healthcare coverage, and 100,000 of those residents will no longer be eligible. BeWellnm has all the resources New Mexicans may need to ensure their health is covered through Medicaid; they are also hosting many in-person enrollment events.

Residents who are due for Medicaid renewal will receive a renewal application in a turquoise envelope via mail. Renewals can be submitted online at www.yes.state.nm.us, by mail, or in person at a local HSD field office. For resources as to how and when to renew Medicaid and SNAP benefits, visit renew.hsd.nm.gov.

To update your information, renew your Medicaid benefits, or shop for a new health coverage plan, click here. BeWellnm says, “80% of our customers pay $10 or less a month for health insurance.”

BeWellnm is hosting events throughout the state to inform residents of their options and to provide help securing health coverage. For a full list of their events, click here.

