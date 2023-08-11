LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – On Friday, August 11, just after 10:30 a.m., the Village of Los Lunas set an active “no consumption of water alert” for the areas of Sundance Street and Pioneer Trail. The alert is in effect immediately and will be held until further notice.

Community members are urged to not drink from their taps and are encouraged to purchase other sources of water for consumption. Crews are working to address the “unexpected water emergency.”

To check for updates, click here. For any questions, contact Water Supervisor Ray Vigil Jr. at (505) 363-0847 or Superintendent of the Water Division Scott White at (505) 363-1235.