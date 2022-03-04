LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State University just released a study that found survivors of COVID are more likely to experience depression or anxiety. NMSU looked at more than 3,500 people in the US.

Twenty-three percent had a history with COVID. Among the group, forty-seven percent had depression, 40 percent had anxiety, thirty-eight percent had both.

“I’ve seen many of those people around me in students, colleagues, friends, who were infected, never sought medical care, recovered fully but still have sleep problems, brain problems, some kind of anxiety,” said NMSU Professor Jagdish Khubchandant.

The study was published by the European Journal of Internal Medicine.