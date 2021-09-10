NMDOH requires ivermectin overdoses to be reported

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health is asking health care providers to report overdoses of a drug meant for livestock. This comes after there could be one possible death connected to the drug. There are reports of people taking the drug ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.

NMDOH says beginning Friday, they are asking providers to report cases associated with the drug. They also say all deaths related to ivermectin fall under a requirement to report the cause to OMI. the department says there has been one death possibly linked to taking the drug but the state is waiting on confirmation.

The department says across the nation they have seen an increase in people using the form of the drug meant for large animals like horses. They say this could lead to an overdose in humans.