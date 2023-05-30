SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is reminding people in the state that Wednesday is World No Tobacco Day and it’s a good opportunity to quit. Their Nicotine Use Prevention and Control (NUPAC) program offers free resources to do so.

An NMDOH press release states the percentage of smokers in New Mexico dropped from 2020 to 2021 from 16.1% of the population to 13.4%. However, they do say there has been an increase in e-cigarette use among adults from 4.9% in 2017 to 7.3% in 2021.

Free coaching, nicotine patches, gum, or lozenges are available for registered participants by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) for English or 1-855-DEJELO YA (1-855-335-3569). Online help is also available at QuitNowNM.com and DejeloYaNM.com.